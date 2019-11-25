Authorities investigating shooting death near University of Montevallo

MONTEVALLO, Ala. (WIAT) — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one person dead near the University of Montevallo Monday.

According to SCSO, deputies responded to a call of a shooting in the 100 block of Nelson Drive at 12 p.m.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered a victim who was then pronounced dead sometime after. SCSO says they believe this to be an isolated incident and that there is no current danger to the public.

UPDATE: Deputies are investigating a death as the result of a shooting in the 100 block of Nelson Circle. This is… Posted by Shelby County Sheriff's Office on Monday, November 25, 2019

The University of Montevallo released a statement saying that the campus was “no longer in danger” and that normal activities will resume.

The school also says that a suspect is in custody.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

