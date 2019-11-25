1  of  3
Authorities investigating shooting death near University of Montevallo

MONTEVALLO, Ala. (WIAT) — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one person dead near the University of Montevallo Monday.

According to SCSO, deputies responded to a call of a shooting in the 100 block of Nelson Drive at 12 p.m.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered a victim who was then pronounced dead sometime after. SCSO says they believe this to be an isolated incident and that there is no current danger to the public.

The University of Montevallo released a statement saying that the campus was “no longer in danger” and that normal activities will resume.

The school also says that a suspect is in custody.

