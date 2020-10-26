Authorities investigating person found dead in Tuscaloosa house fire

TUSCALOOSA CCOUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit responded to the fire department’s request of a person found dead on the scene of a house fire on Rue Road.

One person was found deceased on the scene, the VCU said. In addition to criminal acts, the VCU investigates all suspicious or unnatural deaths that occurred within Tuscaloosa County.

At this time this case appears to be non-criminal in nature, but will not be closed until the investigation is complete.

The state Fire Marshall’s Office is also investigating alongside the VCU. Officials have not released the name of the victim.

