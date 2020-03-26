Authorities investigating homicide in Walker County off Hwy 269

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Walker County Sheriff’s Office and the Walker County District Attorney’s Office are investigating a homicide Wednesday.
The investigation is taking place off of Highway 269. Authorities say a suspect is currently in custody.
The general public is not believed to be in danger at this time, according to WCSO. More details will be released at a later time.
No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.
