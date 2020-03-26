Breaking News
Alabama’s first coronavirus death confirmed in Jackson County
1  of  9
Closings
BESSEMER CITY SCHOOLS BIRMINGHAM CITY SCHOOLS BIrmingham ZOO JEFFERSON COUNTY SCHOOLS MIDFIELD CITY SCHOOLS REGIONS TRADITION SEC Spring sports TARRANT CITY SCHOOLS Tuscaloosa Police

Authorities investigating homicide in Walker County off Hwy 269

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Walker County Sheriff’s Office and the Walker County District Attorney’s Office are investigating a homicide Wednesday.

The investigation is taking place off of Highway 269. Authorities say a suspect is currently in custody.

The general public is not believed to be in danger at this time, according to WCSO. More details will be released at a later time.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories