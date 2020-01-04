Authorities investigating ‘hazy smoke’ at Courtyard hotel off Hwy 280, guests evacuated

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Fire Department is investigating a report of “hazy smoke” coming from a hotel room at the Courtyard off Hwy 280.

According to BFD Batallion Chief Sebastian Carillo, all guests were evacuated upon arrival. All have been cleared to go back into their rooms.

As of now, there is no damage to the hotel and BFD has ruled out an electrical fire. An investigator is coming to the hotel to find a possible cause of the reported smoke.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

