MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WIAT) — Mountain Brook police are investigating a crash on Overton Road involving a dump truck and a Corvette.

According to reports, the accident occurred near the 2800 block of Overton Road before 2 p.m. Authorities have closed the road to investigate the crash.

The driver of the Corvette reportedly sustained serious injuries and has been sent to UAB Hospital. The driver of the dump truck was not harmed.

