Authorities investigating deadly Thanksgiving shooting in Union Springs

UNION SPRINGS, Ala. (WIAT) — The Union Springs Police Department is asking the public for assistance in a shooting investigation that left one person dead and another injured on Thanksgiving morning.
According to USPD, police arrived at Club Faces around 2 a.m. Thursday and found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment. That’s when Michael Dewayne Washington (above) succumbed to his injuries.
If you have any information that could help with the investigation, contact CrimeStoppers at 205-215-7867.
