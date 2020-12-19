Authorities investigating deadly housefire in Talladega

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — Officials in Talladega are investigating a house fire that left one person dead overnight.

At 2:03 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to a reported residential structure fire with confirmed entrapment in the 100 block of Celia Circle.

The shift officer arrived on the scene to find a single-story wood-frame structure fully involved, Talladega Fire reports. Crews on scene attempted to gain access through a bedroom window the victim was reported to be in but was overcome by fire and heat. The order was made to transition to defensive operations due to the amount of involvement throughout the structure.

After extinguishment, a search was made and a victim was found dead.

TPD and TFD investigators were called to the scene along with the Alabama State Fire Marshals Office. At this time, the investigation has been turned over to the Alabama State Fire Marshals Office.