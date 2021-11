Authorities fight 2 wildfires in Talladega National Forest, Cheaha State Park temporarily closes

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The U.S. Forest Service announced Sunday that they are responding to two wildfires in the Talladega National Forest, which consequently closed down a number of trails and parks, including Cheaha State Park.

Authorities say that the “Fall Branch” wildfire is located between Talladega Scenic Drive/Highway 281 and Alabama Highway 49 east to Cheaha State Park. Approximately 400 acres are burning from this fire.

The “Duck Nest” wildfire is located at the Forest Service Road 651 and 642 intersection. Approximately 200 acres are burning from this fire.

In a Facebook post, Cheaha State Park officials said that the park will remain closed to the public through Tuesday.

Additionally, the U.S. Forest Service listed the following trail heads and trails as closed due to the wildfires: