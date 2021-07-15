Authorities conduct critical missing person investigation for missing 16-year-old in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department reports that detectives are conducting a critical missing person investigation for a 16-year-old who was last seen Thursday.

Brayden Bulter of Birmingham was last seen in the 8600 block of 10th Avenue South. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans and a silver chain.

Bulter is autistic and has a medical condition that requires medication. He is in need of his medication.

If located, please contact the Birmingham Police Department by calling 911 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.