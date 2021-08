JASPER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jasper Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing man who has not been seen in over a week.

Timothy Chance, 35, was last seen July 23. Police say he suffers from a mental disorder that impairs his judgment.

Chance is described as being 6-feet tall and weighing 170 pounds with red hair and green eyes. He also has a yellow smiley face tattoo on one of his forearms.

If you have any information on Chance’s whereabouts, contact JPD at 205-221-2121.