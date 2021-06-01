Authorities ask for public’s help locating family of 36-year-old woman

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating the family of a 36-year-old woman who was found dead in Bessemer.

According to reports, Sharron Sindel Stone, 36, was found on the front porch of a vacant Cast Title Loans building by employees of a nearby business. Stone’s body was in an advance stage of decomposition and was positively identified by fingerprint comparison.

The cause of death has not been determined at this time, but attempts to locate any family for Stone have been unsuccessful.

Stone possibly has family living in the area of Carriere, Mississippi and reportedly lived at the following locations:

7400 block of Warrior River Road in Bessemer in 2002.

900 block of Garrette Circle in Adamsville in 2012.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office at 205-930-3603.