Authorities arrest man involved in shooting with Montgomery PD

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The State Bureau of Investigations has charged a man involved in a shooting with police in Montgomery earlier this week.

The shooting occurred at a MAPCO gas station Monday morning. No officers were injured in the shooting.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, John Adam Vinson Jr. was charged with one count of attempted murder.

Vinson has been placed at the Montgomery County Jail.

No other information has been released at this time.