Authorities arrest homicide suspect after brief chase in Coosa County

COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Coosa County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man accused of murdering another man Sunday.

According to CCSO, deputies were called to assist an altercation at a residence on Coosa County Road 85 and 77 around 7:30 p.m.

Once they arrived, a separate subject approached them saying someone had been shot. Deputies then determined the suspect was attempting to flee on foot. He was located and promptly arrested.

The victim, 37-year-old Prince Giles Pearson, was found inside the residence suffering from several gunshot wounds, according to CCSO. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect, Kevin Wesley Bell, 26, is now in custody and has been charged with murder and reckless endangerment. He is currently being held at the Coosa County Jail on a $275,000 bond.

LATEST POSTS