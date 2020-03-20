Authorities: Alabama official arrested for domestic violence

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say an Alabama police lieutenant and councilman has been arrested on a domestic violence charge.

News outlets reported 57-year-old Chris Shaw was booked into county lockup and charged with third-degree domestic violence. He’s since been released from jail after posting a $6,000 bond.

Officials say there are no specifics on the case.

Shaw was a police lieutenant in Adamsville and the son-in-law of the city’s mayor. He has also been a councilman in Graysville city since 2012.

Adamsville’s police chief and mayor haven’t commented on the arrest. Graysville mayor says he has been looking into the arrest but declined further comment.

