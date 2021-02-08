Autauga County man wanted on child sex crimes arrested by US Marshals in West Virginia

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An Autauga County man who was wanted for sex crimes against minors has been arrested by the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force in West Virginia.

Charles Sam McDonald, 63, had a warrant issued out for his arrest in December 2020 and has been on the run ever since. He is charged with first-degree sodomy of a 13-year-old and first-degree sexual abuse of a 12-year-old. These crimes are said to have taken place between Nov. 1, 2019 and Dec. 1, 2019.

McDonald will be taken into custody by the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office once he extradited back to Alabama.

No other information has been released at this time. The investigation is still ongoing.