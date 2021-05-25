Aunt of Ensley shooting victim pleads for end to violence during Birmingham City Council meeting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — During a Birmingham City Council meeting Tuesday, District 8 Councilor Steven Hoyt read an impassioned letter from a constituent that issued a call to action after her nephew was a victim of a deadly shooting.

Below is a draft of the letter:

Hello Councilman Hoyt,

It is with heavy heart and great concern I write to your regarding the recent shooting at the King City Food Mart located at 1535 Warrior Road in Ensley.

My nephew, Rondarius Bryant, was killed on Friday evening, May 21st as he was exiting the store. Several shots were fired from a passing car shooting in the direction of those standing in front of the store. My nephew was not the intended target. Rondarius leaves a 7 week old son, parents, siblings, aunts, uncles, many relatives and friends that loves him dearly.

My brother and his wife, live about two blocks from the store. After the shooting, a bystander came to their house to notify them of the shooting. When my brother, Ronald, arrived on the scene of the shooting, he saw his son lying on the ground in a puddle of blood streaming from his head. My brother witnessed his son chocking on his blood while trying to say his last words. This is not a way a parent should have to remember the last time they saw their child.

There have been several shootings/killings at this particular store. I am pleading with you, the Mayor and the entire Birmingham City Council to call for action at this store and the Warrior Road area.

The number 47 will NEVER have a good meaning for me or my family. Why…because our loved one Rondarius was the 47th homicide of Birmingham.

PLEASE, PLEASE help stop the violence! Put funding in place for police to patrol the area more often, install more cameras in the area, and most of all shut down the store that allows loitering and killings to take place on their premises.

Grieving, heartbroken & concerned Aunt,

Vanessa Bryant Carlisle