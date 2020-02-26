Audit: School administrators misused $700K for personal gain

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An audit of a school district in Alabama shows administrators misused over $700,000.
News outlets report the funds were used by six current and former Montgomery Public Schools employees on items such as alcohol, payments to a strip club and scholarships for an administrator’s children.
The money went missing or was misused between October 2017 and September 2018. Many of the administrators no longer work for the district. At least one has repaid his misused funds.
The district’s chief school financial officer and superintendent say there are currently efforts to keep such misuse from happening again.
