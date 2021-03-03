Audit finds $307,000 missing from UAB parking; 2 fired

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A state report shows two workers were fired after more than $300,000 was discovered missing from parking machines at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

The report released last month by the Department of Examiners of Public Accounts says an internal audit at UAB revealed money missing as far back as 2017.

One of the fired workers wasn’t prosecuted for lack of evidence.

The report says another person pleaded guilty and was ordered to pay $750 in restitution. Roughly $300 has been repaid so far.

The school says it has taken steps to prevent a recurrence that include eliminating cash payments whenever possible.