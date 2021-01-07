Auburn’s Harsin hires Mike Bobo, Derek Mason as coordinators

FILE – In this Oct. 31, 2020, file photo, Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason looks on from the sideline during an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Nashville, Tenn. Vanderbilt women’s soccer goalkeeper Sarah Fuller has practiced with the football team, and coach Derek Mason says she’s an option at kicker Saturday against Missouri. (AP Photo/Wade Payne, File)

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn’s Bryan Harsin has hired former head coaches as his coordinators, bringing in Mike Bobo to run the offense Derek Mason to lead the defense.

The hiring of Bobo was announced first on Thursday and then Mason was announced as the defensive coordinator later in the day.

Bobo is a former head coach at Colorado State and Mountain West rival of Harsin, who coached at Bowie State before being hired by the Tigers.

Mason was the head coach at Vanderbilt before he was fired late in the season.