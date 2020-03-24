Auburn University at Montgomery employee tests positive for COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Auburn University at Montgomery has confirmed that an employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

The university says the employee is self-isolating as of now. Others who have come into contact with the employee have been notified and have been asked to observe a 14-day self-quarantine.

The employee was believed to not have been on campus since March 16 and has not come into contact with any students.

AUM says they will continue to monitor the situation and await word from the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) for further instruction.

