Auburn University alerts campus of fake incident reports

AUBURN, Ala. (WIAT) — Auburn University has alerted the campus that two incidents that circulated on social media are indeed false.

In an email to students and faculty, campus safety addressed two reports that were found to be untrue.

The first was a report of an attempted kidnapping near the Quad. While the email did say there was suspicious activity between a man and a woman, there was no physical contact or attempt at kidnapping.

The second report was that Draughon Library was on lockdown. Campus safety confirmed there was no lockdown.

Last night, 11/11/2019, there were two unrelated reports of suspicious activity on campus. The first incident involved a… Posted by Auburn University Campus Safety & Security on Tuesday, November 12, 2019

The email ended by reminding individuals to report suspicious behavior to police immediately. There was also a reminder to report panhandling and soliciting to authorities as these are illegal.

