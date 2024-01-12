AUBURN, Ala. (WHNT) — For the second time in less than 24 hours, Auburn is losing an assistant coach.

Auburn secondary Zac Etheridge announced on social media that he is resigning from his position on the Auburn coaching staff.

I want to thank the entire Auburn family for the last three years. It’s been a dream coaching at my alma mater, but I’m excited and ready for the next chapter to further my career. I love Auburn with all my heart and have no doubt that the program will flourish under Coach Freeze’s leadership. Above all, I want to say thank you to my players. It’s truly been an honor and a blessing to develop Auburn men on and off the field while building lifelong relationships. I am and always will be an Auburn Tiger. War Damn Eagle! Zac Etheridge

Etheridge, who was a captain on Auburn’s 2010 National Championship team, has been with the Tigers for three years after coming back to Auburn from the University of Houston.

According to a report from 247 Sports, Houston is expected to hire Etheridge for a role on the Cougars coaching staff. The report did not specify what Etheridge’s role will be.

Hugh Freeze complimented Etheridge’s abilities to recruit and wished him the best in his future.

Auburn football would like to thank Zac for his contributions to the program the last three years,” said Freeze. “He played a vital role in establishing the foundation of the future. Zac is a relentless recruiter and tireless worker who has a bright future in this profession. I look forward to watching his career develop and wish him nothing but the best.”

The resignation is the second in under 12 hours for Auburn as former running backs and associate head coach Cadallic Williams resigned from the staff late Thursday night.