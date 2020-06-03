Auburn renames street named for convicted Alabama speaker Mike Hubbard

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — The city of Auburn is changing the name of a street named after a former Alabama House speaker convicted of felony ethics charges.

City Council members approved changing the name of Mike Hubbard Boulevard to a continuation of Bent Creek Road. The city’s planning commission recommended the change last month. Hubbard was a legislator from Auburn and former chairman of the Alabama Republican Party. He was convicted on multiple charges in 2016 and sentenced to four years in prison but has remained free while appealing.

Hubbard is asking the Alabama Supreme Court to reconsider its April decision upholding his ethics conviction.

