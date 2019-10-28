Auburn Police Department release video of Aniah Blanchard last sighting

AUBURN, Ala. (WIAT) — The Auburn Police Department has released a surveillance video of the last sighting of Aniah Blanchard before her disappearance.

In a social media post on the City of Auburn’s Facebook page, the department stated:

“UPDATE: The Auburn Police Division, as part of the ongoing joint investigation with the Montgomery Police Department, is releasing a snippet of a video capturing Aniah Haley Blanchard making a purchase at a convenience store located on South College Street, on Wednesday, Oct. 23, just prior to her vehicle being observed traveling southbound on South College Street.

Assisting with the investigation are the Federal Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Marshal Service, the Department of Homeland Security, the Lee County District Attorney’s Office, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Alabama Fusion Center and the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences.

The investigation is continuing, and ANYONE with information regarding Aniah’s whereabouts is being asked to call the Auburn Police Division Detective Section at 334-501-3140, the anonymous tip line at 334-246-1391 or the 24-hour non-emergency number at 334-501-3100.”

