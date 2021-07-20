Auburn football players to host football camps under new NIL law

AUBURN, Ala. (WIAT) — A group of Auburn football players are using the NCAA’s new name, image and likeness law to their advantage and to help others. They are hosting football camps in Montgomery on Saturday July 24th at Montgomery Academy and Saturday July 31st in the Birmingham area at Mountain Brook High School. The camps are for ages 6-14. The price is $75 per child.

The star players headlining the camps include running back Shaun Shivers, safety Smoke Monday, LSU quarterback transfer TJ Finley and linebacker Owen Pappoe.

Pappoe says “It’s really just a day for kids to come out enjoy a fun day with Auburn football players. It’s going to be skills and drills. We’re going to have a lot of agility stations set up. Also at the end we’re going to have a fastest man competition, race against some of the fastest guys on the team. We’re going to have a Slip N’ Slide out there for the kids.”

To register for the camps, click here.

The camps are under a business called Princeps. Pappoe, fellow linebackers Barton Lester and Jake Levant along with former Auburn player Tanner Dean put their heads together to create the limited liability corporation. In Latin, princeps means first. Their business is one of the first of its kind under this new era of college sports. It’s college athletes hosting football camps for a profit and they say they want to expand it beyond that. In the future, they want to host football camps with and for other players from other schools. They also say they want to branch out to other sports.

Linebacker Barton Lester says, “We want to lay the foundation this year and then just have a positive experience this year. it might not be as a big as we’re hoping but it’s definitely a step in the right direction and something we can plan for in the future. We wanted to kind of start this off small right now but then build it into something where for example the basketball team here at Auburn if two guys want to put on a camp they come through us and we do it for cheap. We put on the camp. We have the liability insurance. We have the connections for that. The difference between us and everybody else at this events thing is that we’re college athletes too. We’re here to help you make money too and to get your brand out in a positive way.”

You can follow Princeps on Instagram and Twitter for the latest updates.