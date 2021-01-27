Auburn begins new era Sept. 4 vs Akron, rest of schedule released

AUBURN, Ala. (WIAT) — The Auburn Tigers will start the Bryan Harsin era on Sept. 4 against the Akron Zips at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Harsin comes over from Boise State to lead the Tigers after former head coach Gus Malzahn was fired before the team’s bowl game.
Auburn will play host for two of its biggest rivalry games between Georgia (Oct. 9) and Alabama (Nov. 27).
The full schedule for Auburn is as followed:
- Akron (Sept. 4)
- Alabama State (Sept. 11)
- at Penn State (Sept. 18)
- Georgia State (Sept. 25)
- at LSU (Oct. 2)
- Georgia (Oct. 9)
- at Arkansas (Oct. 16)
- Ole Miss (Oct. 30)
- at Texas A&M (Nov. 6)
- Mississippi State (Nov. 13)
- at South Carolina (Nov. 20)
- Alabama (Nov. 27)
You can find the complete SEC football schedule for 2021 by clicking here.