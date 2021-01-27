Auburn begins new era Sept. 4 vs Akron, rest of schedule released

FILE – In this Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 file photo, Boise State coach Bryan Harsin watches his players warm up for the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college football game against Washington at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas. No. 25 San Jose State will face perennial conference powerhouse Boise State in the Mountain West championship on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020 in Las Vegas. The game is usually played on the higher seed’s home field but this year it will be held at Sam Boyd Stadium. (AP Photo/Steve Marcus, File)

AUBURN, Ala. (WIAT) — The Auburn Tigers will start the Bryan Harsin era on Sept. 4 against the Akron Zips at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Harsin comes over from Boise State to lead the Tigers after former head coach Gus Malzahn was fired before the team’s bowl game.

Mark your calendars, #AuburnFamily!



Our 2021 schedule is officially here. — Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) January 27, 2021

Auburn will play host for two of its biggest rivalry games between Georgia (Oct. 9) and Alabama (Nov. 27).

The full schedule for Auburn is as followed:

Akron (Sept. 4)

Alabama State (Sept. 11)

at Penn State (Sept. 18)

Georgia State (Sept. 25)

at LSU (Oct. 2)

Georgia (Oct. 9)

at Arkansas (Oct. 16)

Ole Miss (Oct. 30)

at Texas A&M (Nov. 6)

Mississippi State (Nov. 13)

at South Carolina (Nov. 20)

Alabama (Nov. 27)

You can find the complete SEC football schedule for 2021 by clicking here.