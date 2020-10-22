Attorney to oversee election complaints in north Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — An assistant U.S. attorney will oversee the Justice Department’s handling of fraud and voting rights complaints in north Alabama during the upcoming election.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Birmingham says Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Cheek will serve as the region’s elections officer. The appointment is part of a long-running program to monitor Election Day activities. U.S. Attorney Prim Escalona announced Cheek’s appointment on Wednesday.

Escalona says anyone with information about fraud or discrimination should notify Justice Department officials.

