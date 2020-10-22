Attorney to oversee election complaints in north Alabama

Birmingham, ALA --(WIAT) Bill Cosby Birmingham Spokesperson Andrew Wyatt says a disturbing new prison photo of the 83 year old Cosby was leaked because of an upcoming court date. "We understand why TMZ decided to leak that photo they wanted to remind people my take on it, remind people that his oral argument for his appeal with the Pennsylvania state supreme court comes up on Tuesday December 1st."

The photo went viral and sparked questions about Cosby's health. Wyatt said, "He never recalled, ever taking that picture and the sad thing about it. Whoever took that picture of him. We feel somebody on the inside of the prison. A lot of networks. TMZ has people who get paid. We they slipped that picture to them." So Wyatt released a second photo of Cosby from prison to show he was doing well. Wyatt says he took the picture doing a virtual call with Cosby last Monday. "I not only took pictures but I recorded it, the call the entire call he has his mask on, we talked about his appeal, we talked about the wonderful things in his appeal and he feels these seven judges with the Pennsylvania State Supreme court are going to vindicate him. And we feel really good about it."