Attorney General Steve Marshall to host “virtual” vigil

(WIAT) — Attorney General Steve Marshall announced his office will host the Alabama Candlelight Vigil to honor and pay tribute to victims of crime.

The public is invited to attend the vigil “virtually” by joining the live broadcast online.

Marshall says in part quote, “this is national crime victims’ rights week, a time when we reflect upon the terrible trauma suffered by crime victims and remember all those who have been lost to violent crime.”



It will be broadcast live at alabamacandlelightvigil.com. You can watch it this friday at 7:00 p.m.

LATEST POSTS