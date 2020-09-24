Attalla woman found dead inside burning car

ATTALLA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a scene after a woman was found dead inside a burning car Wednesday morning.

According to ECSO, deputies responded to a call of a woman being trapped inside a burning car on County Road.

Authorities arrived on the scene and discovered a deceased victim after the fire was extinguished. The victim is believed to be the resident of the same address on County Road.

No other information has been released. The investigation is still ongoing at this time.

