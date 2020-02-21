Live Now
Attalla woman arrested after admitting to using meth while pregnant

ATTALLA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a woman for chemical endangerment of child.

Ciara Meshell Altman, 30, was arrested Feb. 11 after she admitted to shooting methamphetamine while being four months pregnant, according to Sheriff Jonathon Horton.

Altman has been placed in the Etowah County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond. The Department of Human Resources will be involved once Altman’s child is born.

