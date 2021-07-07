Attalla woman arrested after admitting to using meth, other drugs while pregnant

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office has arrested an Attalla woman after she admitted to using multiple drugs while she was pregnant.

Savannah Bryant, 24, has been charged with the chemical endangerment of a child. She admitted to using methamphetamine, marijuana and GHB, a sedative.

It is unknown at this time how far along Bryant is with her pregnancy as she has not received prenatal care, according to ECSO.

Bryant is being held at the Etowah County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond. She will also have to complete a drug treatment program and be supervised upon her release. She also faces charges of illegal possession of prescription drugs and obstruction of governmental operations.