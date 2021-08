ATTALLA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Attalla Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing 15-year-old.

Braddley Wilkerson-Stokes was last seen in the Camp Sibert area on Monday around 10 p.m. He is described as being 6-feet tall and weighing 230 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact APD at 256-538-7837.