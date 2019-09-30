Atrox Factory opening up for more scares in Leeds Friday

LEEDS, Ala. (WIAT) — Another attraction is opening in time for spooky season.

The terrifying “Atrox Factory” in Leeds will be opening up this weekend. They have a lot of attractions, including a two-story house of horrors.

This is the 17th year for the the 50,000-square-foot haunted attraction. In addition, Bonnie Morgan from the 2017 horror movie “Rings” will make a special appearance.

Atrox opens for business Friday at 6:30 pm.

