Atlanta man arrested in Bessemer with 80 pounds of marijuana in car

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Bessemer Police Department has arrested an Atlanta man after he was found in possession of 80 pounds of marijuana Thursday.

According to Bessemer PD, an officer stopped a vehicle on I-459 near mile marker 2. During the traffic stop, the officer’s K-9 was deployed and alerted the officer of the presence of an illegal substance.

A search was conducted and 41 packages containing marijuana were discovered in three large bags. The total weight of the drugs was 80 pounds, according to Bessemer PD.

Lorin Lewis (Bessemer Police Department)

26-year-old Lorin Lewis was the sole occupant of the vehicle and was arrested. Lewis is charged with trafficking in marijuana. He is being held on a $750,000 bond.

LATEST POSTS