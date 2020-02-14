Atlanta man arrested in Bessemer with 80 pounds of marijuana in car

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Bessemer Police Department has arrested an Atlanta man after he was found in possession of 80 pounds of marijuana Thursday.
According to Bessemer PD, an officer stopped a vehicle on I-459 near mile marker 2. During the traffic stop, the officer’s K-9 was deployed and alerted the officer of the presence of an illegal substance.
A search was conducted and 41 packages containing marijuana were discovered in three large bags. The total weight of the drugs was 80 pounds, according to Bessemer PD.
26-year-old Lorin Lewis was the sole occupant of the vehicle and was arrested. Lewis is charged with trafficking in marijuana. He is being held on a $750,000 bond.
