ATF, NSSF offering $5K reward in Tuscaloosa gun store theft

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) have combined to offer a $5,000 reward for information in a gun store theft in Tuscaloosa.

According to ATF, 40 firearms were stolen from Woods and Water FFL Tuesday. Investigators are still conducting an investigation into exactly how many items were stolen.

Both ATF and NSSF are offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest and recovery of the firearms.

Anyone with information about this crime should contact ATF at (888) ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477), or Tuscaloosa County Crime Stoppers (205) 752-7867.

