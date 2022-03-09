BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As the sun set Wednesday outside the entrance of Tom Brown Village in the North Avondale neighborhood of Birmingham, Erica Tenice Connell sang.

“My hopes and dreams are fading fast,” she sang. “I’m all burned out, and I don’t think my strength’s going to last.”

Dozens of loved ones watched her, bearing witness to every word: “So I’m crying out. Crying out to you. Lord, I know that you’re the only one who is able to pull me through.”

Two weeks ago, Erica Connell’s 27-year-old son Keleen RaShad Connell was shot and killed by Birmingham police. On Wednesday night, his mother participated in a vigil and “community healing space” in honor of Keleen.

The event, hosted by “Black Lives Matter, Family & Friends of Keleen Connell, and a coalition of concerned citizens and organizations in support of Black Lives,” included space for community members to “reflect, grieve, cry, plan, build, and heal,” according to organizers.

Erica Connell told those at the event that she won’t stop pursuing justice for her son. During the vigil, she and lawyers for the family gave updates on the case and asked for the public’s help in answering questions about what happened the night her son died.

Richard Rice, one of the family’s attorneys, told CBS 42 after the vigil that so far, the city hasn’t responded to questions about the incident, citing an ongoing investigation by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. The family’s legal team would like to sit down with law enforcement to discuss the case, he said.

“We’re also going to be requesting an independent medical report,” Rice told CBS 42.

Rice encouraged anyone with information about what happened to Keleen Connell – including video from the area – to reach out to the family’s attorneys at (205)-618-8733 or rrice@rice-lawfirm.com

He said that he believes city leaders in Birmingham need to be more transparent with information related to the shooting.

So far, city officials have not commented on Keleen’s death, instead referring all questions to law enforcement.

“I think you have to be able to say — what duty do we owe to these families to tell them what happened?” Rice said. “This is a pattern that we see under the Woodfin administration, and I understand that the city wants to protect its officers. I just don’t see what they lose by having a little more compassion and transparency for families that have been affected by these shootings.”

Rice said it’s difficult for messages denouncing a “no-snitch” culture by city leaders to resonate in the community when there’s very little trust in law enforcement because of tragedies like Connell’s death.

“We always talk about this no-snitch culture, but with the police, there’s a code of silence,” he said. “The good cops have got to be willing to call out the bad cops if they want the institution itself to be respected.”

For her part, Erica Connell is determined to get answers, no matter how difficult that may be. She’d like the community’s help, she said Wednesday, but she’s willing to fight alone if she has to.

“I’m not giving up,” she said. “I’ll be a one-man army, with God up above. If I have to fight on my own I will. I’m not afraid.”