ASU removes Bibb Graves’ name from residence hall

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama State University has removed Bibb Graves’ name from one of their residence halls Wednesday afternoon.

Graves, the 38th governor of Alabama, has had his name taken off buildings at the University of Montevallo and Troy University as well. The schools say this is from Graves’ stance on segregation and his involvement with the Ku Klux Klan.

ASU posted the video of the name removal on its Facebook page. No word yet on what the residence hall will be renamed to.

“This is something that we have planned to do for several months,” ASU President Dr. Quinton T. Ross, Jr. said. “I established a committee to research the names that are on our buildings to determine those who were closely associated with racist organizations, such as the Ku Klux Klan. Bibb Graves was a Klan leader at one point, so the decision was made to remove his name from the building.”

