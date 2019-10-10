ASU Marching Hornets will perform at Falcons vs Rams halftime show

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The ASU Marching Hornets Band will be playing at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the NFL Falcons vs Rams halftime game show. The band will be playing Oct. 20, 2019.

The band, which includes 210 members, was invited by a representative from the NFL’s entertainment committee, according to ASU.

Photo credit: David Campbell/ASU

ASU Band Director James Oliver, Ph.D, stated, “Out of nowhere, I get a telephone call from one of the NFL’s entertainment talent scouts who said its committee members were very impressed with our band, including the talent of our student musicians, the choreography and moves we execute on the field, and the large number of important national venues that we have performed.”

The ASU Marching Hornets have been featured on shows such as Ozzy Osborne’s reality TV show and Academy Award-winning director Ang Lee’s movie “Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk.” The band has also participated in the Tournament of Roses parade.



“Many of our band members have never seen an NFL football game in person. So imagine the positive buzz occurring now as they realize they will not only see the Falcons and the Rams play, but be the central halftime entertainment at the game itself,” Oliver said.



ASU’s band will travel from campus in a five-bus caravan on Oct.20 and arrive Atlanta in time for the game 1 p.m. (EST) kickoff with its halftime performance starting around 2:30 p.m.

