Assurance Scientific Laboratories moving COVID-19 drive-thru testing to Church of the Highlands

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Assurance Scientific Labs has teamed with Church of the Highlands and Christ Health Center to expand capacity for Coronavirus testing.

The drive-thru testing site has been moved to the Church of the Highlands Grandview Campus located at 3660 Grandview Parkway, Birmingham, AL 35243. This will be open daily from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M. beginning Tuesday, March 17.

Assurance Scientific Labs will no longer have Coronavirus drive-thru testing at either of their facilities on Acton Road in Vestavia or Memorial Highway in Bessemer moving forward.

Assurance Scientific Labs also notes that they are aware some patients seen at the Vestavia and Bessemer locations have not received communication via the Spruce application. Every sample that was collected Friday, March 13, 2020, has been tested, Assurance Scientific Labs reports. The company says they have communicated directly with every patient that tested positive for COVID-19 (Coronavirus) on Friday. If you have not been contacted, your test result was negative for COVID-19 (Coronavirus). Every patient should receive a message even if the result was negative. Please follow the instructions given at your visit and text, “I have not received a message with my test results” to 205-273-9424.

All tests from Saturday will be complete by midday Monday, Assurance Scientific Labs says. If your test results are positive, you will be contacted directly via phone.