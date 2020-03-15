1  of  40
Closings
ADVENT EPISCOPAL SCHOOL ALABASTER CITY SCHOOLS Birmingham Barons 2020 season Birmingham Bulls Birmingham Public Library locations Blount County Schools City of Pell City Facilities City of Tuscaloosa Early Head Start Ephesus Academy Gadsden City Schools (End of Business) Greater Birmingham Humane Society Hale County Schools Hale County Schools Haleyville City Schools Head Start Helena City Court for Tuesday March 17th Hoover City Schools Hoover City Schools Hoover Met Complex (Finley Center Walking Track still Open) Hoover Municipal Court Sessions Hoover Public Library Hoover Recreation Center Hoover Senior Center Irondale Public Library Irondale Senior Activity Center LEEDS CITY SCHOOLS Marion County Schools McWane Science Center Mountain Brook Schools (No E-Learning Day) Sidewalk Film Center and Cinema State Archery Championship State Capitol Tours Sumiton Christian School SWAC basketball games at Bartow Arena Tarrant City Schools TRUSSVILLE CITY SCHOOLS Tuscaloosa Municipal Court Proceedings Walker County Schools Winfield City Schools

Assurance Scientific Laboratories moving COVID-19 drive-thru testing to Church of the Highlands

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Church of the Highlands_Pelham_1519130972210.jfif.jpg

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Assurance Scientific Labs has teamed with Church of the Highlands and Christ Health Center to expand capacity for Coronavirus testing.

The drive-thru testing site has been moved to the Church of the Highlands Grandview Campus located at 3660 Grandview Parkway, Birmingham, AL 35243.  This will be open daily from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M. beginning Tuesday, March 17.

Assurance Scientific Labs will no longer have Coronavirus drive-thru testing at either of their facilities on Acton Road in Vestavia or Memorial Highway in Bessemer moving forward.

Assurance Scientific Labs also notes that they are aware some patients seen at the Vestavia and Bessemer locations have not received communication via the Spruce application.  Every sample that was collected Friday, March 13, 2020, has been tested, Assurance Scientific Labs reports.  The company says they have communicated directly with every patient that tested positive for COVID-19 (Coronavirus) on Friday. If you have not been contacted, your test result was negative for COVID-19 (Coronavirus).  Every patient should receive a message even if the result was negative.  Please follow the instructions given at your visit and text, “I have not received a message with my test results” to 205-273-9424

All tests from Saturday will be complete by midday Monday, Assurance Scientific Labs says.  If your test results are positive, you will be contacted directly via phone.

