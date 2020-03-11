Assistant fire chief accused of taking $13K from department

EVA, Ala. (AP) — The assistant fire chief in a small Alabama town has been accused of stealing about $13,000 from the volunteer department.

News outlets report 33-year-old Bryan Burns was arrested by authorities in Morgan County on Friday.

He is facing a felony theft of property charge. The Oden Ridge Volunteer Fire Department reported the unauthorized withdrawal of cash and purchases from its department debit card last month.

Burns turned himself in and was booked in jail. The department is located in Eva, which is a town of approximately 500 people about 35 miles southwest of Huntsville.

