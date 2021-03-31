ASPCA, police rescue 30 dogs in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ala. (WIAT) —On Tuesday, the Hamilton Police Department and American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals rescued nearly 30 dogs from a property in Hamilton.

According to the ASPCA, investigators arrived on the property Tuesday and discovered a number of dogs– including Border Collies, Scottish Terriers, Australian Shepherds and Yorkshire Terriers– living in filthy and overcrowded conditions, with many suffering from untreated medical issues.

While many of the dogs were living in the residence and in an attached garage, others were found outside in cages that were covered in mud and feces. The remains of dead animals were also reportedly found on the property.

Here are photos of the rescue the ASPCA and law enforcement took part in. (Courtesy of the ASPCA)

“Animal cruelty should not be tolerated anywhere, and the ASPCA is grateful to the Hamilton Police Department for pursuing this case and continuing to make animal welfare issues a priority in their community,” said Jasmine Holsinger, director of field operations for the ASPCA National Field Response team. “The animals we rescued today were living in poor conditions where their basic needs were not being met, and we look forward to providing them with immediate and much-needed care.”

The Greater Birmingham Humane Society is assisting by providing expert veterinary support and temporary sheltering for the dogs until they are relocated to an emergency ASPCA shelter.

Animal cruelty charges are pending based on evidence collected by the Hamilton Police Department.