ASHVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Ashville Police Department announced that a 16-year-old boy has gone missing after he was last seen on Jan. 30 around 5:30 p.m.

According to the APD, Zander Slayton Bice was noticed leaving his residence on Happy Knoll Farms Road in Ashville and was seen getting into a red car on Ray Wyatt Road. Police describe Bice as 5-feet 8-inches tall and weighing 170 lbs. He has brown eyes and black hair.

If anyone has information on his whereabouts, they are asked to contact the APD at 205-594-3333.