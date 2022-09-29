BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The devastation is being felt far and wide across parts of Florida, and that includes problems at local hospitals.

Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell says around nine hospitals are completely without water.

Ascension St. Vincent’s Hospital in Birmingham says reasons like this are why they’ve sent a full emergency team to their sister hospital in Jacksonville, FL ahead of Hurricane Ian.

Alabama Hospital Association’s Danne Howard says hospitals have emergency preparation plans in place year-round. She says hospitals are required to make sure a backup water supply and generators are in place, but the water supply is not infinite.

“In that event which would be extremely rare that something would be as long-lasting that would exhaust those back-up supplies, then that would prompt and evacuation,” Howard said.

Ascension St. Vincent’s VP of operations Dustin Diggs says they use a 96-hour sustainability program. This allows them to self-sustain and continue serving patients through disasters.

“That’s why it’s important for us to make sure that we have redeployment of assets that goes back to the basic needs that our caregivers will need- bottled water, food tents, generator power- things of that nature,” Diggs said.

Diggs says when they heard Hurricane Ian may hit Florida last week, they prepared to send help immediately.

“Everything from supplies to staff to folks that are able to fix things when they break and things of that nature,” Diggs said. “So we have a full team now that’s ready and prepared to do what is necessary so that we can continue taking care of our patients.”

Though their sister hospital is experiencing adversity through Ian, Diggs says they are confident their emergency plans in action will allow operations and proper care for patients to continue.