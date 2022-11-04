BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As flu cases continue to rise and emergency rooms are slammed, doctors with Children’s of Alabama say there are things to consider when your child is sick.

Michele Kong with Children’s of Alabama says they have seen an unprecedented amount of ER visits relating to flu and RSV, even more so than pre-pandemic.

Because flu, RSV and COVID are rising across the country, Dr. Kong refers to the viruses as a triple threat. She says it’s important for parents to monitor their child’s health closely.

“Be smart in when the child is sick, sort of you know, when the child is sick, you know making sure that they stay well hydrated,” Dr. Kong said. “Control the temperature, and if there’s any signs that things are getting worse then certainly, seek medical care.”

She also says it is important for parents to understand what truly warrants an ER visit.

“[Symptoms like] increased work in breathing, your child is having retractions in your chest, or head bobbing, or you know, nasal flaring. Or let’s say their mental status is not as good — they’re significantly more sleepy, they’re not able to keep down any food or drink, they’re not making urine or they have very, very high fever,” Dr. Kong said.

Dr. Kong says they have recently seen a scary amount of multi-system organ failure in children resulting from viruses. They can only treat this with supportive care which is why she encourages children to get vaccinated.

“One of the challenges with a lot of these viruses is the treatment is supportive care and that’s why it goes back to if there’s something that we can do to prevent it that can decrease the disease severity, then we should absolutely do that,” Dr. Kong said.

Kong says practices that help prevent the spread of COVID, like isolating when sick and good hand hygiene, also apply to flu and RSV.

If you have symptoms, but are unsure of what they mean, Children’s of Alabama has provided a chart that will help you understand what illness you may have.

Children’s of Alabama provides assistance to help individuals understand what their symptoms may mean.

If you are unsure of where to go to receive treatment, Children’s has also provided a chart that will help you make and educated decision.