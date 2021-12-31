As COVID cases rise, Alabamians exercise caution to enjoy NYE

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – With COVID-19 cases surging in Alabama, many health experts believe it isn’t wise to go to large New Year’s Eve parties.

“You will undoubtedly come into contact with someone who has it, who may not even know it. And it is very, very contagious. Maybe more so from other variants we’ve seen,” Dr. Amy Illescas said.

Dr. Illescas says cases are going to continue to rise past the holiday.

“I definitely think that it is getting worse. And I definitely don’t think that we’re topping the hill or down slide by any means,” Dr. Illescas said.

But several parties in Birmingham still happened Friday night, including at TrimTab Brewing. And while they were excited to see a good crowd, workers like Anna Laura say most in the service industry are exposed to the virus on a daily basis.

“Like for a while there, like two weeks ago, it felt more chill and open, but with Omicron and everything, it just got scary again,” Laura said.

But with that concern, she and her coworkers believe New Years parties can be safe for everyone.

“Because all of our staff is vaccinated. Boosted for the most part,” coworker Issac Duncan said.

Local artist Stephen Finley Mark, Jr. was at TrimTab on New Years Eve. He believes people can still be out and enjoy the holiday, but it’s important to exercise caution, too.

“It’s going to be an early one this year. You know, precautions. Stay safe. Stay healthy. Had a great holiday with the family, so I kind of want some time to myself,” Finley Mark, Jr. said.