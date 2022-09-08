SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) — With the Crimson Tide set to roll into Texas this weekend in a hotly-anticipated game against the Longhorns, did you know you don’t even have to leave Central Alabama to get a look at some real-life longhorns?

Pursell Farms in Sylacauga may be known as a vacation destination with a nationally recognized golf course, but it also boasts a couple dozen bovine ambassadors, which the people at farm said make up the largest longhorn herd across the region.

“It’s probably one of the most protected herds of longhorns in our country,” said Tim Spanjer, director of marketing for Pursell Farms.

The farm bought the herd from Texas in the early 2000s to serve as mascots for their golf course, as well as to beef up the resort’s brand.

Now, these iconic critters are a tourist draw in and of themselves at the resort, for Longhorn and Bama fans alike.

“Every day at some point during the day, a car whether they’re coming in or coming out will stop along the drive and get out and take pictures of the longhorns. They’re pretty interesting beasts, they’re very photographic. People just love them,” Spanjer said.