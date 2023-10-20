BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A new development in the case against Joran van der Sloot came to light Thursday evening after van der Sloot confessed to the murder of Natalee Holloway in federal court on Wednesday.

Prosecutors in Aruba have asked the U.S. Justice Department for all of the court documents and transcripts related to the wire fraud and extortion case, which would include the transcripts where van der Sloot described how he killed Natalee in 2005 and disposed of her body.

Aruba Public Prosecutor’s spokesperson Ann Angela said that the Natalee Holloway case is still an open investigation.

She said that Aruba police, the prosecutor’s office and other investigators are committed to following serious leads into Natalee’s death.

The statute of limitations on murder in Aruba is 12 years.

David Lamb with CBS 42 reached out to the federal prosecutors in Birmingham, but they said they could not comment.