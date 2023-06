BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A local educator is hosting an event Saturday focused on showcasing and honoring Birmingham artists.

The Harlem Art Gallery and Lounge is set to host its first “Arts & Cocktails in the City” event. It’s said to be a classy and sophisticated night of art, fashion, music and poetry. There will be live music, good food and good vibes.

The event is set to take place at POLARIS Birmingham located on First Avenue South. Doors open at 5 p.m.

