Artists chosen to create murals at Campus No. 124 in Pelham

PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Campus No. 124 in Pelham will soon have new artwork to admire. The retail and entertainment center has selected three local artists to create three murals.

One mural will be for the exterior wall where the artist’s design will commemorate the community of Pelham and Shelby County and two murals for interior hallways that will recognize the thousands of children who

attended Valley Elementary. Campus No. 124 is located on the site of the former school.

The artists selected include, Abby Little, a Birmingham-born artist, teacher and illustrator who is known for her illustrations of Down in the Ham: A Child’s Guide to Downtown Birmingham.

Emma Gilbert, an 18-year-old artist from Alabaster who specializes in oil painting portraits and murals. Amy Anderson, an artist, teacher, and owner of Art & Soul, a Bluff Park teaching studio she opened in early 2021.

Little has been commissioned to create the exterior wall mural while Gilbert and Anderson will work on the interior murals.

Campus No. 124 will hold a special Back 2 School event to unveil the three murals late this summer.