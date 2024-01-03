TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Applications are still open and available for artists booths and live performers at the 2024 Druid City Arts Festival (DCAF).

DCAF is a free two-day festival hosted by the City of Tuscaloosa that highlights local artists and musicians. The festival will be held on Friday, April 5, from to 9 p.m. and Saturday, April 6, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Government Plaza.

Applications will be open until Wednesday, January 10. Artists can apply here and live performers can apply here.